Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $908,000 Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4,114.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,857 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,457 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alley Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 99,565 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 53,239 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,396 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,763,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 110.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.2% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 71,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,868,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $50.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $204.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $58.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CSCO. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday. Raymond James downgraded Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $242,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,884.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $242,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,884.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,096,856.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

