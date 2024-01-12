Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 47.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,340 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,918 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRTX. StockNews.com raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $456.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.86.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $430.08 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $283.60 and a twelve month high of $431.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $381.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $4,847,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $4,847,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,386,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $91,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,405 shares of company stock worth $16,176,680. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

