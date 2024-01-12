Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Raises Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 579.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,917 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,457 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of NIKE by 100,067.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $212,137,688,000 after buying an additional 1,920,140,487 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,245,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917,963 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in NIKE by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,210,541 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,111,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,861 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in NIKE by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,909,832 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,521,881,000 after purchasing an additional 430,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE stock opened at $105.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.41. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, December 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NKE

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.