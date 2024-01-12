Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 1,287.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,641 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AXS Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

A stock opened at $129.68 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.80 and a 52-week high of $159.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 22.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $357,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total value of $402,566.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,538.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $357,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,806,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,929 shares of company stock valued at $12,730,599.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

