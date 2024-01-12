Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 1,210 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.4 %

MRK opened at $118.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.36 and its 200 day moving average is $106.78. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.36 and a fifty-two week high of $119.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.78, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

