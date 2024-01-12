Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 20 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,508,000 after purchasing an additional 655,208 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,389,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,569,545,000 after purchasing an additional 262,306 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 879.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 222,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,231,000 after purchasing an additional 199,875 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3,796.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 200,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,696,000 after acquiring an additional 195,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,841,000 after acquiring an additional 111,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,752.50.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,591.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.56. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $933.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1,660.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,538.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,354.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.3 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

