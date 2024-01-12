Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes $1.33 Million Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Amphenol by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Amphenol by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Amphenol by 56.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,906,000 after purchasing an additional 95,613 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter worth about $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter worth about $245,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH opened at $96.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.13 and its 200-day moving average is $87.68. The stock has a market cap of $57.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $99.93.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 28.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,967.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,967.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

