Head-To-Head Review: M3-Brigade Acquisition II (NYSE:MBAC) vs. Metro One Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:WOWI)

M3-Brigade Acquisition II (NYSE:MBAC – Get Free Report) and Metro One Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:WOWI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.9% of M3-Brigade Acquisition II shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of M3-Brigade Acquisition II shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.0% of Metro One Telecommunications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares M3-Brigade Acquisition II and Metro One Telecommunications’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio M3-Brigade Acquisition II N/A N/A $33.43 million N/A N/A Metro One Telecommunications $80,000.00 5.55 -$3.93 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

M3-Brigade Acquisition II has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Metro One Telecommunications.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for M3-Brigade Acquisition II and Metro One Telecommunications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score M3-Brigade Acquisition II 0 0 0 0 N/A Metro One Telecommunications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

M3-Brigade Acquisition II has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metro One Telecommunications has a beta of 4.28, meaning that its share price is 328% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares M3-Brigade Acquisition II and Metro One Telecommunications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M3-Brigade Acquisition II N/A -26.95% 3.63% Metro One Telecommunications -6,791.14% -348.73% -97.63%

Summary

M3-Brigade Acquisition II beats Metro One Telecommunications on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About M3-Brigade Acquisition II

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Metro One Telecommunications

Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. provides mobile commerce platform that enables retailers to launch their own branded mobile application in the United States. Its Mobile Commerce Merchant Platform allows small and medium-sized business retailers and enterprises to launch a branded and functional mobile app; Mobile Commerce Enterprise Platform that enables enterprise retailers, who own and operates brick and mortar store, as well as e-commerce platforms to engage with their customer online and in-store through the customer's mobile application; and Instore engagement Suite solutions. The company was formerly known as Metro One Direct Information Services Inc. and changed its name to Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. in December 1995. Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Sheridan, Wyoming.

