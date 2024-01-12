Helen Stephens Group LLC Acquires 591 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Helen Stephens Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 21,177 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.02. 941,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,811,017. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $110.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.