Helen Stephens Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ET. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 477.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $13,530,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 65,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,276,793.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $13,530,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,276,793.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas P. Mason acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,763,907.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

NYSE:ET traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.93. 1,389,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,715,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.43. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $14.15. The company has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 11.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 117.92%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

