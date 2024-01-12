Helen Stephens Group LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Helen Stephens Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Equita Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $3,367,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 23,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Finally, Hassell Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC now owns 296,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after buying an additional 11,778 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFEM traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.56. 113,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,515. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $25.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.