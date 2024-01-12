Helen Stephens Group LLC Has $2.32 Million Stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 92.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,980 shares during the period. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Helen Stephens Group LLC owned about 0.19% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 577.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

BATS JCPB traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,761 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.60.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

