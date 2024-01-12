Helen Stephens Group LLC Has $9.77 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Helen Stephens Group LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,448 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $9,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.38. 578,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,205,206. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.15. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.45.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

