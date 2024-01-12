Helen Stephens Group LLC Purchases 651 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Helen Stephens Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises 1.7% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,011.3% during the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 50,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 45,895 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 7,209.6% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,609,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,659 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 97,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 380,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,785,000 after buying an additional 52,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 477,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,788,000 after buying an additional 78,293 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAU stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.19. The company had a trading volume of 42,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,224. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $26.86 and a 52 week high of $33.44. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.09 and a 200 day moving average of $31.21.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.