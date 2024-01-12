Helen Stephens Group LLC Sells 2,106 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Helen Stephens Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,704,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 88,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 16,909 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 34,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

USRT traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $53.89. 81,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,492. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $43.76 and a 12 month high of $56.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.