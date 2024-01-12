Helen Stephens Group LLC Sells 2,543 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Helen Stephens Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MUB. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 3,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.63. The company had a trading volume of 910,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,888,578. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.30. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

