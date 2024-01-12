Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Cut to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $41.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $47.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Atb Cap Markets cut Helmerich & Payne from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut Helmerich & Payne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.38.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $33.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.63. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.54.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $659.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This is a boost from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,910,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $640,317,000 after purchasing an additional 319,188 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,891,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,634,000 after acquiring an additional 86,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,335,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,985,000 after acquiring an additional 310,770 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,929,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,508,000 after acquiring an additional 113,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 13,372.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,418,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

