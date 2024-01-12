Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 9,089 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 46.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,089 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gray Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 10.2% during the third quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 30.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 68,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 15,881 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 84.9% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 17,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 7,980 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 81.0% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 46,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 20,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $242,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,962.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,402 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.19.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:SCHW opened at $65.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $115.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.53. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $84.51.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

