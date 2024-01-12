Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 9,107 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,107 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,678,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,390,000 after buying an additional 58,975 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 336.7% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 479,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,977,000 after buying an additional 369,890 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 126,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 32,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 91,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 18,168 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.87.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $25.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.23. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.83.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

