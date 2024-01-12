Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 10,954 Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,954 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Grifols were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Grifols by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Grifols by 2,512.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Grifols by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Grifols by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. bought a new stake in Grifols during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $7.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Grifols, S.A. has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $12.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average is $9.58.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GRFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Grifols from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grifols in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada and internationally. The Biopharma segment provides plasma derivatives products, including Gamunex/Gamunex-C Immune Globulin Injection, Flebogamma Immune Globulin Intravenous, Xembify Immune Globulin Subcutaneous solution, HyperRAB Rabies Immune Globulin, Prolastin/Prolastin-C/Prolastin-C Liquid/Prolasplan/Prolastina/Pulmolast/Lynspad Alpha 1-Proteinase Inhibitor, Fanhdi and Alphanate, Antihemophilic Factor/von Willebrand factor Complex, Koate-DVI Antihemophilic Factor, Albutein/Albutein Flexbag/ Human Albumin Grifols/Plasbumin Albumin, and Vistaseal/Veraseal; and Tavlesse, a non-plasma derivative medicinal product.

