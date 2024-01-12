Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 54.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,195 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,795,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,898,000 after buying an additional 104,323 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,171,000 after purchasing an additional 107,293 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 15.3% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,391,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,104,000 after purchasing an additional 317,953 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 34.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,225,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,638,000 after purchasing an additional 569,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,037,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,178,000 after purchasing an additional 245,520 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $202.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.56. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $219.31.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LHX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.50.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

