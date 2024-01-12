Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,925 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,605 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Target by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,725,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,881 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Target by 95,980.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Target by 35.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,668 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,443,280 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,110,515,000 after purchasing an additional 142,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Target by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,481,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $966,059,000 after purchasing an additional 183,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $142.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.12. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Cowen cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.65.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

