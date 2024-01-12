Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 41.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,168 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 820.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WSM opened at $202.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.32. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.44 and a 1 year high of $209.27.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.32. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $349,808.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,114. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $349,808.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,114. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 5,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.86, for a total value of $961,193.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,864 shares in the company, valued at $8,739,815.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,319 shares of company stock valued at $4,400,492 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

