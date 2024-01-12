Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Amgen by 99,178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 309,188,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,646,013,000 after purchasing an additional 308,876,983 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $1,351,778,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $774,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $303.10 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $311.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Amgen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $256.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.71.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

