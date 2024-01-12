Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $1.93 Million Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in AutoZone by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AutoZone news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,163 shares of company stock worth $59,452,840. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,548.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,277.88 and a one year high of $2,750.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,624.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,549.48.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $27.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,858.35.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

