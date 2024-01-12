Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,919 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of New Mountain Finance worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 1.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 45.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 5.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 17.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 76,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 11,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 7.2% during the first quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 496,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 33,553 shares in the last quarter. 32.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

New Mountain Finance Price Performance

NMFC opened at $12.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.73. New Mountain Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $13.23.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $94.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.71 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 11.56%. Equities analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

New Mountain Finance Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.91%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is 113.28%.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

(Free Report)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

