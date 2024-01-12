Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DoorDash by 7,242.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in DoorDash by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its holdings in DoorDash by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on DASH shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Mizuho raised shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.73.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In other news, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $9,331,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,044,103.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $250,635.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 449,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,209,318.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $9,331,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,044,103.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 463,400 shares of company stock worth $42,457,986 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of DASH opened at $103.98 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.45 and a 52-week high of $106.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.65.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.26. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

