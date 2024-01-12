Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.11 Million in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 212,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DMB. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 459,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 112,446 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 531,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after acquiring an additional 67,799 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 212,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 65,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 118,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 42,997 shares during the last quarter.

Get BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund alerts:

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.30. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.94 and a fifty-two week high of $11.79.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%.

(Free Report)

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.