Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 40,866 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 59.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,866 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 6.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,732,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $126,507,000 after buying an additional 429,607 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Ares Capital by 7.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,880,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,818,000 after purchasing an additional 271,811 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Ares Capital by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,806,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,280,000 after purchasing an additional 224,553 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Ares Capital by 0.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,116,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,952,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 0.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,019,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,745,000 after purchasing an additional 20,577 shares in the last quarter. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

ARCC opened at $20.30 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 50.37% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $655.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.46%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 83.12%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

