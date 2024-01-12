Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 207 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 36,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 25,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX stock opened at $119.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $133.53.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on BX. TD Cowen began coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC began coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

