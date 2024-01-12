Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,701 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,701 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in RTX in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in RTX by 136.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in RTX in the first quarter valued at $51,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

RTX Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of RTX stock opened at $85.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.21.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

