Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 786 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Moelis & Company by 1,654.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $217,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,955 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,402,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,913,000 after buying an additional 1,035,644 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $282,881,000 after buying an additional 870,362 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $20,494,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 809,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,713,000 after buying an additional 389,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $52.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.47. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $33.87 and a one year high of $58.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 282.74 and a beta of 1.43.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $272.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.22 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $38.33.

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 19,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $819,660.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,131.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

