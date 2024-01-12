Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $478.61 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $382.37 and a 1 year high of $480.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $462.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $449.17. The company has a market cap of $370.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

