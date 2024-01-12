Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Bought by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 66.7% in the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 19,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 6.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 503.4% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.
Humana Stock Down 0.9 %
HUM opened at $454.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $56.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.48. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $423.29 and a 52 week high of $541.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $480.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $478.55.
Humana Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.68%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
HUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens dropped their price objective on Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Argus raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.61.
Read Our Latest Analysis on HUM
Humana Profile
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Humana
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- 4 reasons American Airlines stock could fly 40% higher in 2024
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Infosys stock sets up for growth, supported by AI
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Semiconductor sales grow; acceleration is in the forecast
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.