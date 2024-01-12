Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Bought by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 66.7% in the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 19,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 6.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 503.4% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Down 0.9 %

HUM opened at $454.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $56.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.48. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $423.29 and a 52 week high of $541.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $480.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $478.55.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens dropped their price objective on Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Argus raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.61.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

