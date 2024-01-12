HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,503,811 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 1,105,403 shares.The stock last traded at $3.21 and had previously closed at $3.25.

HUYA Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.16.

Get HUYA alerts:

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. HUYA had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HUYA

About HUYA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in HUYA in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUYA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, EWA LLC bought a new position in HUYA during the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.