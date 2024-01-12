Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock.
Immunome Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of Immunome stock opened at $11.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.62 million, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.02. Immunome has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $12.67.
Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.57 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunome will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.
Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01 that targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.
