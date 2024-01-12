Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Independent Bank Group from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Independent Bank Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.40.

NASDAQ IBTX opened at $51.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 1.39. Independent Bank Group has a 52 week low of $28.81 and a 52 week high of $65.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.19.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $236.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 9.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the third quarter worth $682,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 103,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,519,000 after buying an additional 9,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 734,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

