Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.72.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Get Infinera alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on INFN

Infinera Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Infinera

Shares of INFN opened at $4.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -121.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average is $4.18. Infinera has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 29.0% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 377,996 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 84,900 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Infinera during the second quarter valued at $250,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Infinera by 1.7% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,909,389 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,141,000 after acquiring an additional 237,626 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Infinera by 58.1% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 59,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC boosted its position in Infinera by 59.6% during the second quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

About Infinera

(Get Free Report

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.