ING Groep NV Boosts Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 121.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,966 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $11,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth about $502,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 495.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 55.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $307,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,702.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $307,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,702.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $326,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of DAL opened at $42.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.42 and a 200 day moving average of $40.17. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The business had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Delta Air Lines Profile



Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

