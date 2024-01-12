ING Groep NV Buys 573,726 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 3,420.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 590,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573,726 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV owned 0.10% of News worth $12,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NWS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of News by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,775,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,482,000 after buying an additional 232,325 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of News by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,283,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,465,000 after acquiring an additional 114,591 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of News by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,895,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,543,000 after purchasing an additional 292,914 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in News by 2,544.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,742,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,248 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in News by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,547,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,964,000 after purchasing an additional 94,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWS opened at $25.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.48 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. News Co. has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $26.00.

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

