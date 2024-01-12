ING Groep NV Buys Shares of 315,700 Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 315,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,108,000. ING Groep NV owned 0.14% of Core & Main as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Core & Main by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Core & Main by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Core & Main by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Core & Main by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Core & Main by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Core & Main from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.73.

In other news, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,994.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,994.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James G. Castellano sold 2,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $78,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,145,794 shares of company stock valued at $2,352,805,920. 3.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNM stock opened at $40.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07. Core & Main, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $41.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.82.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.03). Core & Main had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

