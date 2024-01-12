ING Groep NV Grows Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

ING Groep NV grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 77.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,136 shares during the period. ING Groep NV owned 0.06% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $6,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.34.

In other news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $280,737.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 441,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,731,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $94,247.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,831 shares in the company, valued at $384,007.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $280,737.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 441,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,731,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,219 shares of company stock valued at $844,318. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

HST stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.10. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $20.39. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous None dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 4.2%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

