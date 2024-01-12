ING Groep NV Has $10.66 Million Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 351.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 144,009 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 112,122 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $10,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,162,667,000 after purchasing an additional 261,934 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,885,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,622,384,000 after buying an additional 2,030,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,343,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,439,000 after buying an additional 228,040 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,783,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $449,251,000 after acquiring an additional 144,960 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $105.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.12 and a 12-month high of $106.11.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on PulteGroup from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.18.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PulteGroup

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.