ING Groep NV Has $9.46 Million Holdings in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 420,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. ING Groep NV owned 0.33% of Alliance Resource Partners worth $9,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 10.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 87,587 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,035,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 41.9% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 74,567 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 22,013 shares in the last quarter. 19.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Alliance Resource Partners

In other news, major shareholder Kathleen Mowry sold 33,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $682,253.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,202,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,092,601.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alliance Resource Partners news, major shareholder Mowry Kathleen Craft sold 13,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $294,566.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,460,025 shares in the company, valued at $356,853,342. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kathleen Mowry sold 33,087 shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $682,253.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,202,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,092,601.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,030 shares of company stock worth $4,272,028. 16.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alliance Resource Partners Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ARLP stock opened at $22.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.18. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.16). Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 41.65%. The company had revenue of $636.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARLP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

