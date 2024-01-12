ING Groep NV Has $9.71 Million Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

ING Groep NV trimmed its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 36.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 103,901 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $9,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 209.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.45.

BSX stock opened at $59.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.33. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $44.79 and a 1 year high of $59.95. The stock has a market cap of $87.33 billion, a PE ratio of 72.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at $78,708,394.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $581,099.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,873.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,552 shares of company stock worth $8,327,789 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

