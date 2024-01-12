ING Groep NV Increases Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 131,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,908 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $9,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 13.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 17.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after buying an additional 30,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Trading Down 2.6 %

American Electric Power stock opened at $80.40 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $97.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.15 and a 200 day moving average of $79.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.18.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

