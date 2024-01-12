ING Groep NV Increases Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,610 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $11,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KDP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Keurig Dr Pepper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

KDP opened at $31.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $36.23. The stock has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.18 and a 200-day moving average of $32.07.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Monique Oxender bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,066.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Monique Oxender bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 56,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,066.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman purchased 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $211,147.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,967.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 78,050 shares of company stock worth $2,436,368. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

