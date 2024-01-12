ING Groep NV Takes Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 41,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,367,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,814,000. Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 75,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 24,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,199,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 136,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total transaction of $33,036,421.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 681,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,177,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 593,130 shares of company stock worth $146,487,062. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 1.0 %

Constellation Brands stock opened at $257.42 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.15 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.13%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

