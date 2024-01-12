ING Groep NV Trims Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

ING Groep NV trimmed its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,583 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $10,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 447.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK stock opened at $97.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.87, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.47. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $106.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.71.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 261.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

