Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Stake Lowered by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,082,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,999,000 after acquiring an additional 16,718 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.1% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 50,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,910,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 20.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $77.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.96. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.84 and a 52-week high of $78.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 11.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on IR. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IR

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $631,209.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,175.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,957.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.